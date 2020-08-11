Ready, Set, Show horses – Hools’ stallion moves on to semi-finals

August 11, 2020 at 5:30 pm

Today’s match-up of Shetland Ponies, in our online competition Ready, Set, Show! has seen the Kelly Peace’s stallion move up to the next round of the knockout.

The stallion Wells Reliance was seven-years-old when it claimed victory for Kelly’s Hools Shetland Pony Stud, The Brough, Toab, at the 2015 County Show.

He was sired by Wells Extra Special out of the dam Wells Valerina.

In our competition, today saw him go head-to-head with the 2013 County Show champion – a five-year-old yield mare Shetland, named Bayview Tess, shown that year by J. & L. Cromarty, Bayview Stud, Roadside, Toab.

Our judge, Meg Black, from Maine, USA, said: “In class 3 we have two very competitive Shetland mares.

“My choice goes to the 2015 mare, she is well put together and, like the previous Clydesdale, has a lovely show presence and expression.”

Our Ready, Set, Show! horse competition is sponsored by Casey Construction Ltd.

