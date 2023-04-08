featured news

Westray winter hub leaves community wanting more

April 8, 2023 at 9:15 am

People in Westray have been keeping warm this winter while enjoying a bowl of soup and a yarn at a new social hub.

The hub, a joint effort between Westray Baptist Kirk and Westray Church of Scotland, has been a roaring success according to organisers, with a growing number of folk turning up for a bite and a blether each Monday.

Last week, the final hub of the winter season took place, with waffles, pampering sessions, toys, knitting and jigsaws all available. While it will take a break in the summer, it is hoped that the sessions may resume when the dark nights draw in.

