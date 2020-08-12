Ready, Set, Show! horses – little and large match-up

August 12, 2020 at 8:47 am

Today’s match-up in our Ready, Set, Show! online horses competition sees the little breed take on a large one, as we have a Shetland Pony up against a young Clydesdale colt.

Notably, today sees the final class in the initial stages of the week-long competition and the semi-finals to commence tomorrow.

Our first competitor today is the 2011 County Show’s winning horse exhibit. Shown by J. & M. Slater of Millquoy, Stenness, this was a three-year-old filly Shetland Pony, named Millquoy Dancing Queen.

She was sired by Drum Director and out of Millquoy Drummies Dancer – a past County Show champion herself. The filly’s grandmother was also a past champion, having won in 1997 and 1998.

Jackie bell from Ballyclare in Northern Ireland – who judged at the show that year – said the Shetland was more than deserving of the top prize, “to me what I would look for in a Shetland is a good pony that can be used for riding or driving. She had excellent confirmation and you could use her as a brood mare or anything.”

The filly’s competition today is a two-time County Show winner – a Clydesdale yearling colt, named Prince William of Aikers.

The colt claimed victory for his owners J. W. Taylor & Sons, Aikers, South Ronaldsay at the County Show in both 2010 and 2009. The young colt was born in April 2009, his sire was named Sneddon and he was his dam was Lady Diana of Aikers.

Clydesdale judge that year was Jenny Henderson from the Black Isle. She said: “he impressed me as soon as he walked into the ring, he’s a very nice colt, very nicely put together, nice hind legs, and beautiful hair, which you want to see.”

