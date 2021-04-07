In this week’s The Orcadian

April 7, 2021 at 3:00 pm

This week’s edition of The Orcadian is now in shops and is available online, here.

Pick up a copy to enjoy our exclusive reader offer — a chance to win a fine dining break in the Highlands with The New Drumossie Hotel.

On the front page, Orkney politicians claim the Scottish Government must “come clean” on lockdown easing plans for the isles. It has been three weeks since the Government launched what has been described as a “cack-handed” consultation into what Orkney’s next steps should be. This week, some Orkney representatives and election candidates have demanded that the community no longer be “left in the dark”, calling for clarity from the Government.

Get in the mood for some springtime improvements with our eight-page Home & Garden pullout.

Also in this week’s newspaper:

NHS “highest earner” retires

Community rallies in aid of Skate Rumple

Baby monitor “peeping Tom” horror

OIC “will not dictate” when cruise ships return

Wintry blast begins Easter break

THAW Orkney issues more than £50k in pandemic aid

A “life-changing” learning journey

Stromness — Museum virtually reopened

— Museum virtually reopened Marine Scene — “World’s most powerful” tidal turbine makes waves

— “World’s most powerful” tidal turbine makes waves Reports on the latest criminal proceedings at Kirkwall Sheriff Court

Short Story — an award-winning tale penned by Orcadian writer James Miller

— an award-winning tale penned by Orcadian writer James Miller Gaan Oot — Award success for Orkney photographers

— Award success for Orkney photographers Election — Orkney’s candidates share their COVID recovery hopes

— Orkney’s candidates share their COVID recovery hopes Farming — NFU pushes back on slurry storage plans

— NFU pushes back on slurry storage plans A taste of Orkney agricultural life in Kerry on Farming

Your opinions and views in The Postbag

Find new opportunities, public notices and family announcements in Classifieds

Take a Peedie Break to enjoy our weekly crossword and comic strip

to enjoy our weekly crossword and comic strip Have a gander at the past in From Our Archives

Sport — Inclusive rugby gets Orkney representation

Share this:

Tweet

