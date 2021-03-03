In this week’s The Orcadian

March 3, 2021 at 4:00 pm

This week’s edition of The Orcadian is now in shops and is available online, here.

Also included is The Peedie Orcadian, our newspaper for younger readers.

This week’s front-page shines a spotlight on the circumstances surrounding the ongoing wait for Road Equivalent Tariff (RET) to be introduced in Orkney.

First announced in 2017, it wasn’t long before implementation of the scheme ran into trouble.

Private ferry operator Pentland Ferries has spoken candidly on the issue for the first time, describing how full RET, which reduces ferry fares, was not offered in negotiations with the Scotitsh Government but a variant termed “Farebox” was.

However, following the conclusion of legal action undertaken by Pentland Ferries, the company has questioned why Orkney continues to wait for the scheme’s roll-out.

Also in this week’s newspaper:

OIC to reconsider hiring digital expert

Hoy woman sets out to fundraise for unpaid carers

‘No final decision’ on port testing proposals

Concerns raised over drop in domestic abuse reports

OIC continues to target fossil fuel divestment

‘Attack me for my policies — not for my dyslexia’ — political candidates speaks out over social media comments

Vaccine uptake praised

Details of next COVID vaccine clinic announced

Sound Archive venue receives fresh funding support

Common seal makes ‘remarkable’ 550-mile journey

Biggest agricultural shows cancelled

St Magnus Marathon cancelled.

