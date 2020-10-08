In this week’s The Orcadian

The front page reports the views of the leaders of Orkney Islands Council and NHS Orkney as further coronavirus restrictions were set to be announced.

Council leader James Stockan again called for a more localised approach to be granted by the Scottish Government.

But interim chief executive at NHS Orkney, Michael Dickson, remains an advocate for a nationwide approach.

New appointments made to valuation joint board

A new gin is set to boost £1.2million Artic rowing expedition

Hoy windfarm application submitted

Drugs dog helps sniff out close to £60,000 worth of substances

‘HIAL ‘experiment’ is ‘unsafe and untested’ — petitions committee hears from two witnesses on HIAL remote towers plans

Green Energy Awards has strong Orkney interest

Driver jailed for four months

Youngest ever Orkney Islands Council councillor wins landslide by-election victory

Orkney musician up for Scottish Album of the Year

Orkney woman fronts national mental health campaign

Council investigating purchase of new bus fleet

Orkney College UHI special award presentations made

Optimism for Orkney’s retail sector as they head into the winter months

Young Farmers bale art competitions takes place

Craft vinegar company set for expansion

Shipwreck whisky set for new home at Scottish Maritime Museum

New journalism matters campaign

New home for gymnasts

Spectator-less Milne Cup given green light and pencilled in for October 17

