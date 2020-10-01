In this week’s The Orcadian

October 1, 2020 at 6:30 am

This week's edition of The Orcadian is now in shops

The Orcadian Loves Local loyalty card launches today.

Full details of how you can enter the competition, the participating businesses and the all-important card is included in the newspaper.

The front page reports on fresh allegations of the “entrenched toxic management culture” at NHS Orkney.

A staff member has called for a “seismic shift” in culture within the organisation, away from the “secret, distrustful nature” which has been allowed to fester.

NHS Orkney interim chief executive Michael Dickson says changes are being brought in, and every single member of staff must commit to change.

Also in this week’s newspaper:

‘Back of a fag packet plan’ jibe over air traffic plan

Ghost towns, security teams and police patrols — student discusses life in university halls

Health and social care delivery model on a ‘shoogly peg?’ — OIC councillor slams integration joint boards

Councillors agree to £70,000-a-year climate change officer role

NHS chief executive asks ‘what are we willing to give up?’ as he urges caution over calls for localised approach to COVID-19 restrictions

North Isles by-election candidates share their final thoughts ahead of big day

Storytelling festival moves online

Arts venues received funding boost to assist with the impact of COVID-19

Sheep farming with a difference — Tankerness farmer plumps for unusual breed

Loves Local — we take a look at how Orkney’s innovative and creative skills came to the fore as retailers responded to the COVID-19 crisis

Orkney College archaeology student takes Student of the Year Award

We capture the P1 starters in Orkney’s schools beginning with the first nine schools

Ship destined to ply Westray to Papay route should be ready for service in early 2021, say council

Things going swimmingly at Stromness Pool after reopening

Orkney’s hosting of the 2023 Island Games is up in the air after 2021 event postponed

WIN — a two night stay in The Storehouse, Kirkwall

For all this and much, much more

