In this week’s The Orcadian

September 22, 2021 at 4:32 pm

On the front page this week is our coverage following the news of positive COVID cases during the visit of two cruise liners on Monday.

Orkney Islands Council is confident that measures designed to contain an outbreak of the virus has worked as they should.

Five passengers, including an elderly male who had to be hospitalised, recorded positive for COVID.

Also, we report on the tragedy that befell to paramotorists just after their visit to the county.

Dan Burton was killed and Sacha Dench was seriously injured in an accident that occurred in the skies above Ullapool.

Calls for child mental health services improvement

Scapa Flow veteran returns — eight decades on

Teddy bear tour to come to Orkney to raise awareness of devastating child disease

New tug on the horizon for OIC

Urgent call to invest in Orkney’s green future

Goose cull funding retracted

Popular West Mainland hotel goes back on the market

Maritime green innovations cruise forward

Stromness, Hope and Shapinsay school starters are pictured

Draft Stromness masterplan to be developed

Orkney to pilot self-driving vehicles

