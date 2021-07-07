In this week’s The Orcadian

July 7, 2021 at 12:31 pm

This week’s edition of The Orcadian is now in shops and is available online, here.

Our front page covers the story that Orkney Islands Council has agreed to support the third sector with a £300,000 cash boost.

The funding — which will be capped at £30,000 per charity — will assist eight Orkney charities.

However, despite the aid, the sector is still forecasting a tough and uncertain path ahead as the full effects of the pandemic take a grip.

Also inside this week’s newspaper:

OIC and Crown Estate join forces for deep-water quay project

Storytelling adventure bids to raise money for maternity unit

Cursiter Quarry quarrel rumbles on

Could you be missing out on free school meals?

Kirkwall mum speaks out on her “fearless” toddler’s seizures

NHS Orkney moves on from critical staff report

Opinions sought on mental health services overhaul

Long-serving coastguards bid farewell

New films go beneath the waves around the North Isles

HMS Tern renovations turn a corner

Change at local NFU branch

Stromness Museum applies for permission for extension

Dates confirmed for Orkney’s Island Games in 2025

For all this and much more, pick up The Orcadian today.

