Horses round two – a Clydesdale match-up

August 10, 2020 at 8:36 am

In day two of our Ready, Set, Show! online horse competition, we have a match-up between two magnificent Clydesdales, which won at the County Show ten years apart.

First we have the four-time County Show winner Downhill Snowflake. The Irish-bred mare took her fourth County Show win, at her last showing in 2018. The Irish-bred mare was eight when she was last shown by J. D. and D Smith, Holburn, Holm Branch Road, Kirkwall.

The Clydesdale judge that year R. Laing of Coupar said: “Just look at that horse, Look at it standing there. The legs are there, the hair is there and it moves well.”

Snowflake’s competition today is the 2008 County Show winner – Ivy Cromarty’s homebred Clydesdale mare, named Hrossland Just Meg. The mare was an 11-year-old in 2008, sired by West Clumley Daniel and out of Hrossland Just Mandy. Ivy Cromarty was from Heathervale in Burray.

Clydesdale judge that year was Ian Flett, of Millhouse, Lyde Road, Harray. He said of his chosen champion: “She is a tremendous mare; very well presented. Really, the hair on her is to be admired anywhere in the country. She is a horse that could stand at any show in Scotland.”

Our horse competition is sponsored by Casey Construction Ltd.

