Downhill Snowflake is judge’s favourite in Clydesdale class

August 10, 2020 at 5:30 pm

Today’s match-up of Clydesdales, in the horse section of our Ready, Set, Show! online competition, has seen the multiple County Show champion, Downhill Snowflake progress to the next round of the knock-out.

The four-time County Show winner – an eight-year-old Irish-bred mare – took her fourth County Show win, at her last showing in 2018, being shown by J. D. and D. Smith, Holburn, Holm Branch Road, Kirkwall.

Snowflake’s competition today was the 2008 County Show winner – Ivy Cromarty’s 11-year-old homebred Clydesdale mare, named Hrossland Just Meg.

Choosing Snowflake, our horse judge Meg Black said: “In class 2 we are shown two good-looking Clydesdale mares. My choice for winner in this round goes to the 2018 mare. She is slightly better over her top line and in her leg conformation and has a nice horse show presence.”

