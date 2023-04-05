featured news

Biggest-ever Orkney Islander magazine hits the shelves

April 5, 2023 at 10:11 am

A 132-page magazine, aimed at tourists and covering the very best of what Orkney has to offer, has been successfully launched.

This year’s Orkney Islander — available both physically and online —brings together news and features from our county’s fantastic businesses, attractions and events in a glossy offering.

The free magazine, published by The Orcadian, also includes an article penned by daytime TV star Lorraine Kelly on why she chooses Orkney for her annual holiday, and features covering the county’s rich history, heritage and culture, and the chance to win a fabulous break for two.

The magazine, a staple of Orkney’s efforts to promote visitors to holiday here over the last 35 years, was launched at Highland Park’s shop on Kirkwall’s Albert Street on Friday, with nibbles provided by Rendall’s bakery.

The launch brought together accommodation providers, tour guides and other stakeholders in Orkney’s tourism industry, to celebrate the new magazine — and the beginning of the 2023 season.

The Orcadian would like to thank Orkney MSP Liam McArthur, and VisitScotland industry relationship manager Lee Inkster for leading speeches and a toast.

“We are delighted to launch another stunning magazine, brimming from cover to cover with information on the very best that Orkney has to offer, right across the islands,” said editor Leah Seator.

“I want to thank all of our loyal advertisers, those who have come on board for the first time this year helping the magazine to continue its growth, and our wonderful contributors who help to make it so authentic. In terms of a publication aimed at visitors, it really is about as genuine as you can get, written by locals in the know, and created by Orkney’s long-serving local newspaper team.

“As the only print publication marketing Orkney, it’s a huge responsibility to do our islands justice — every year we wish we had more space! But the magazine continues to grow, and reach wider audiences — and that is testament that it is serving it’s purpose very well.

“I’m personally grateful to our wonderful editorial team, our sales and advertising representatives, and the man behind the stylish look of the publication, Leigh Kennedy, who has done a wonderful job once again.

“Thanks so much to Highland park for hosting our launch this year, and to Rendall’s Bakery for taking part — they have brought the glitz and glamour to our event, and it has been wonderful to see so many people here to celebrate all things Orkney, with the launch of our magazine.”

You can pick up your copy now from a number of outlets across the county, or read our digital edition on https://orkneyislander.co.uk/

If you wish to stock this free magazine, contact The Orcadian on 879000 to arrange delivery. Alternatively, batches can be collected from our Hatston office in Kirkwall.

