Zero Orkney coronavirus cases confirmed as Scotland figure continues to rise

March 14, 2020 at 2:20 pm

According to the latest reports from the Scottish Government, Orkney remains one of only three Scottish health board regions with no confirmed cases of COVID-19 Coronavirus. This news come as the total figure in Scotland rises to 121, with NHS Highland disclosing its first case of the disease.

The government has said, however, that that there will no longer be testing for every suspected case of the virus in Scotland, with healthcare workers and hospitalised patients becoming a priority for screening.

NHS Orkney announced yesterday, Friday, that there would be some changes being made in the next few days to the set up at The Balfour, in preparation for a potential outbreak, which may affect some planned appointments. A request for further detail of these developments has been made to NHS Orkney by The Orcadian.

Folk across the nation are being asked to familiarise themselves with the symptoms and to self-isolate for seven days if they experience a persistent new cough and/or fever. Further guidance is available on https://www.nhsinform.scot/illnesses-and-conditions/infections-and-poisoning/coronavirus-covid-19

