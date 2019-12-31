Yule Log battles return to Stromness

December 31, 2019 at 10:48 am

2019 will end on a special note in Stromness with the return of the Yule Log contests.

It is the third year since the Yule Log’s revival, and taking place this year, is a junior and a senior battle which are destined to bring folk flocking to the town on Hogmanay.

The junior log pull kick proceedings off at 2.30pm, while the senior pull begins at 4pm.

This year sees a slight change in the routes for the two sides — the Northenders and Soothenders.

The junior event will begin at the Pier Arts Centre and the opposing teams are aiming for their goals at the Warehouse Buildings for the north, and 59 Victoria Street for the south.

The seniors begin at the Commercial Hotel and their goals are at the Red Cross Shop for the south, and for the north, the staging area at the Pierhead.

A full preview, including rules and spectator information can be found in The Orcadian, while live coverage will be on our Facebook page.

