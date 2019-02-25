Your chance to feedback on local buses

February 25, 2019 at 10:52 am

Bus Users Scotland will be seeking public feedback on Orkney bus services at two events in the county, this week.

Today will see the first of these events — open to all — take place at Kirkwall Travel Centre from 3pm until 6pm, where folk will get a chance to air their views on how services can be improved.

Tomorrow, Stromness Ferry Terminal will play host to the second of these sessions, from 10am until 12.30pm.

Representatives from both Stagecoach and Bus Users Scotland will be in attendance.

Greig Mackay, deputy director for Bus Users Scotland said: “We are looking forward to returning to Orkney to hear the views of the bus passengers. We were really pleased with the engagement at our event last year and look forward to hearing from more of the locals on the bus services on the island.”

David Liston, managing director for Stagecoach North Scotland said: “We always welcome feedback on the services we provide and there is no better way to gather this than to host an event in partnership with Bus Users Scotland. The feedback we received last year really helped us to develop improvements across the island demonstrated by the enhancements we made to services throughout the summer in 2018. We are keen to hear what worked and what didn’t last year to help us shape our plans for 2019.”

