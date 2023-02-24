featured news

Young Orcadians to join global stars on Folk Festival stage

February 24, 2023 at 12:59 pm

Globally-renowned Scottish folk group Capercaillie are set to appear at the 40th Orkney Folk Festival in May.

The performance at the Pickaquoy Arena will be an unprecedented collaboration with an orchestra led by Orkney Schools Instrumental Music Service, supported by players from Orkney Camerata and Kirkwall Town Band.

Fast approaching their own 40th anniversary, Capercaillie join 24 acts already announced for the landmark edition of the festival, with artists from the USA, Canada, Norway, Sweden, Ireland, England, Wales and throughout Scotland set to join home-grown Orcadian musicians.

A seminal presence in contemporary Celtic music, Capercaillie are revered for their many ground-breaking achievements — including performances in over 30 countries, and over a million album sales — and beloved as a thrilling live act.

