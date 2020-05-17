Young musicians challenged to Wake up Scotland

May 17, 2020 at 5:00 pm

A new music competition is encouraging young folk to “Wake up Scotland” with their music for a chance to perform alongside the Red Hot Chilli Pipers.

Run by the Scottish Schools Pipes and Drums Trust and the Red Hot Chilli Pipers, the Wake up Scotland competition asks young musicians across the country to team pipes up with other instruments or vocals to create inspiring music to cheer up the nation.

Entrants will have the chance to win up to £1,000, with the winning band also getting the opportunity to support the Red Hot Chilli Pipers on stage and showcase their composition at next year’s Scottish Schools Pipe Band Championships.

Piper Craig Munro from the Red Hot Chilli Pipers said: “We want youngsters to form bands of up to nine musicians to compose original pieces of contemporary music or create dynamic cover versions.

“For now this will have to be done online but if the lockdown eases bands maybe able to come together respecting any remaining restrictions that might still apply and film their pieces for judging.”

All bands have to do is film their entries using music or conference apps and submit them for judging by some of the country’s top musicians, before June 12.

Bands must be made up of pupils who would normally be attending school in Scotland now, and can be between three and nine players, with at least one piper.

In the run up to the deadline for entries the Red Hot Chilli Pipers will be releasing videos giving help on composing and showing how to make bagpipes work best with other instruments.

“This is a great opportunity for young musicians to show off their talents,” said Craig.

“Any sort of lineup is great – it can include keyboard, voice, guitar, violin or anything. Just so long as at least one bagpipe is at the heart of it.”

More details of the competition are on the Red Hot Chilli Pipers’ Facebook page and the SSPDT website at: sspdt.org.uk/wake-up-scotland/

