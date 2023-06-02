featured news

Young athletes prepare for 74th Junior Inter-County in Shetland

June 2, 2023 at 11:57 am

Orkney’s Junior Inter-County squad head north this weekend, with one aim — to return with the Stuart Cup in their grasp.

Not since 2016 has Orkney triumphed in the revered and special competition, but the side, captained by Kayleigh Scott, travel to Shetland confident that they can turn the tables on their opponents in the 74th clash.

“It is a big weekend for everybody, so the nerves are already kicking in and I’m just buzzing for it,” the overall captain said.

Competing in five individual events to win points for the overall Stuart Cup, the athletics, starting at 10am on Saturday at the Clickimin, is the weekend’s first competition.

At 4.15pm, the hockey sides will compete in Brae before the footballers take to the Gilbertson Park at 7.15pm.

On Sunday morning, at 9.45am, the focus will switch indoors to the Clickimin pool as the swimmers compete, before the netball concludes the competition, starting at 12.45pm.

Pick up a copy of this week’s The Orcadian to read more from Kayleigh and find out the teams in our special JIC advertising preview.

Stay tuned with every step of the 74th Junior Inter-County online and on our social media pages, with full coverage, reaction and photographs in next week’s The Orcadian.

