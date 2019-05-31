Young athletes gear up for 72nd junior inter-county

May 31, 2019 at 10:00 am

All eyes will be firmly focused on this weekend’s 72nd junior inter-county competition as one of the year’s biggest sporting events takes place.

The annual battle for the Stuart Cup will see five sports played — netball, athletics, hockey, football and swimming — as the two sides fight for bragging rights in the Northern Isles.

The 2019 competition begins at 10am on Saturday morning at the hockey pitch in Brae, before the athletics at 1.15pm and then the football at Gilbertson Park at 7pm.

Netball begins Sunday’s action at 10.30am and swimming, which starts at 12.30pm, concludes the competition.

Joint overall captains this year are Molly Cant and Freya Stevenson.

Join The Orcadian online as we report live from the 72nd junior inter-county. We will be updating our social media pages as the action happens. Full coverage, reaction and photographs will be in next week’s The Orcadian.

