Worst risk of flooding is now over

January 14, 2020 at 4:54 pm

With the worst risk of flooding now over, organisations involved in Orkney’s response to Storm Brendan will continue for a time to keep an eye out for potential impacts.

OLECG, the Orkney Local Emergency Co-ordinating Group, met twice this week after forecasts that flooding could affect many coastal areas of the county.

Chief Inspector Matt Webb, area commander for Police Scotland, chaired the meetings and said: “As high tide approached today we were getting reports of flooding closing roads.

“The risk of severe flooding in some areas was very high, but we believe Orkney has come through this without any really serious flooding incidents. We will, however, continue to monitor the situation for the next 24 hours or so.

“I’m grateful for all involved in helping prepare for and deal with flooding when it came. As examples of this, the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service helped the council fill sandbags that were then made available in many local communities – while Orkney Health and Care and the British Red Cross were all set to provide an emergency shelter if needed at the community school in St Margaret’s Hope. A great effort all round.”

Orkney Islands Council has also issued an update following the flooding earlier today, which states:

• Scapa Road – should open soon after being cleared of seaweed.

• St Mary’s Village – road open, cleared of debris.

• Burray – seaweed and debris cleared.

• St Margaret’s Hope – cleared of debris, temporary flood defences still in place.

• Graemeshall road – closed again and will remain closed overnight as more debris on the road expected at high tide.

• Isgarth, Sanday – road currently being cleared of debris.

• Waterfront West-Shapinsay Slip car parks and Kirkwall Pier – main flood gates open.

