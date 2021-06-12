Worried about rising energy bills? Home Energy Scotland is here to help!

June 12, 2021 at 5:00 pm

Worried about rising energy bills?

Home Energy Scotland is here to help!

If you are worried about the impact on your energy bills while staying in more or working from home, you’re not alone. A 2020 survey by Home Energy Scotland showed that nearly half (44%) of people working from home are worried this will lead to an increase in unaffordable energy bills.

This is where we can help you. Home Energy Scotland is funded by the Scottish Government to help you reduce your heating costs and make your home warmer and more energy efficient.

Making your home more energy efficient can have a big impact on your bills. We can help you access help worth up to £5,000 to cover the cost of energy saving home improvements, through the Scottish Government’s Warmer Homes Scotland programme.

Over 22,000 homeowners and private tenants across Scotland have benefited from help from the scheme since it was launched in 2015, each of them saving around £300 on their energy bills per year too.

Furthermore, eight out of ten supported households have received completely free energy efficiency measures. Most have received improvements worth over £5,000.

Case study

Mrs P got her ageing boiler replaced with a new, more efficient central heating system through the Warmer Homes Scotland scheme. She told us her home is now much easier to heat:

“I was having difficulty heating the flat previously, but I now find myself going and turning the heating down! I’ve had such a good experience, there was no problem at all.”

Impartial advice and support just a free call away

Grant Mackay, Home Energy Scotland advice centre manager in the Highlands and Islands, said:

“If you’re worried about heating your home or rising energy bills you could have a warmer home like Mrs P, and save hundreds of pounds on your energy bills too. It’s potentially a win-win and all you need to do is call us free on 0808 808 2282 to find out if you qualify for support.

“We also offer interest-free loans funded by the Scottish Government with cashback of up to 75% for energy efficiency improvements like solid wall insulation, double glazing or a new renewable heating system.

“Our specialists can also give you impartial advice about which improvements would suit your home best.”

Loan offers are valid for a year. Loans are administered by Energy Saving Trust and successful loans are subject to an administrative fee of 1.5%, up to a maximum of £150. Energy Saving Trust is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority. All loans are subject to availability and terms and conditions apply.

Interested? Give us a call on 0808 808 2282 or visit homeenergyscotland.org for more information.

