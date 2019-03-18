World Social Work Day to be celebrated in Orkney

March 18, 2019 at 10:25 am

Orkney’s social work service will be celebrated at a World Social Work Day event in Kirkwall this week.

The event, which gets underway on Tuesday, will focus on ‘relationships’ and features a series of speakers, workshops and an exciting live link up with social work colleagues in the Falkland Islands.

World Social Work Day is the key day in the year that social workers worldwide stand together to celebrate the achievements of the profession and take that message into their communities and workplaces.

The link up with the Falkland Islands will provide an opportunity to hear of social work provision within the island and explore common themes in the delivery of social work services in remote and rural locations.

The four speakers are: Sally Shaw, Orkney Health and Care chief officer; Jimmy Paul, co-chair of the Independent Care Review; Fiona Duncan, chair of the Independent Care Review and CEO of the Corra Foundation; and Iona Colvin, the chief social work adviser to the Scottish Government.

