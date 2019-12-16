World record attempt on Pickaquoy Centre running track

December 16, 2019 at 11:05 am

A world record attempt is currently taking place at the Pickaquoy Centre as local runner Erica Clarkson hopes not only to achieve a new record, but to also raise money and awareness for the Wellbeing of Women charity.

She began the challenge at the Pickaquoy Centre running track last Thursday, and since then has been joined doing laps by numerous supporters and well-wishers.

She explained before the challenge: “Between 12-23 December I’ll attempt to set a new official Guinness World Record for the most consecutive days to run an ultra-marathon distance (female). Because I’ll be running my 50 km ultras on a running track, I’ll also be chasing down the world record for the number of standard distance track marathons run on consecutive days. I’ll be doing both on a 400km running track.”

She added: “My attempt will see me loop a running track 124 times a day, every day for 12 days. The current official Guinness World ultra-marathon record is 8 days whilst the current record of 11 marathons on 11 consecutive days for the standard distance track marathons is held by Kayln Jolivette from Ohio.

“My attempt is in aid of Wellbeing of Women – a brilliant charity working super hard to transform the lives of women and their families through much needed research and training.

“My aim is to raise as much money as possible, so that together we can fund research into the menopause. My hope is that my attempt will raise awareness of the menopause, the symptoms many women experience and to encourage others to think about how they can create healthy lifestyles to help them through this period of their lives – and beyond.”

She went on to say: “I’ve been training really hard to make sure that I succeed in my attempt, and I will be pushing my body to the limit – all for this amazing cause. I ask you to give generously because every single woman in all of our lives will, at some point and on some level, experience the menopause. It’s a given. So, please join me and Wellbeing of Women as we work to better understand this deeply personal experience.”

You can donate online at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/menopausemarathons

Share this:

Tweet

