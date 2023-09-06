featured news

World Championships beckon for Ironman rookie

September 6, 2023 at 9:34 am

A stunning debut for Claire Rendall in an Ironman competition has resulted in qualification for next year’s World Championships in France.

Claire, 22, from Kirkwall, finished first in her age category at Ironman Wales last weekend with a time of 11 hours, 46 minutes and 23 seconds.

That has led to her qualifying for the World Championships, which will take place in Nice next September.

It was a spectacular performance from Claire, who was taking part in a full Ironman for the first time, which involves a 2.4-mile swim, 112-mile cycle and a 26.2-mile run.

Claire told The Orcadian that the fact she will be taking part in the most prestigious event in the sport hadn’t quite sunk in.

Read more from the triathlete in next week’s The Orcadian.

