Workers returned to Scottish mainland following concerns

November 4, 2020 at 6:49 pm

WHAT has been described as “a large group of people” have been returned to the Scottish mainland, after police were contacted with concerns about the group, who were travelling on the ferry Hamnavoe today, in order to carry out work at the Kirkwall Tesco store.

Chief Inspector Matt Webb said: “Officers were contacted earlier today with concerns regarding a large group of people arriving by ferry into Orkney. Following discussions with the organisations involved, they decided that the group should return to the mainland.”

Stuart Garrett, Serco’s managing director at NorthLink Ferries, said: “NorthLink Ferries can confirm that crew on board passenger ferry MV Hamnavoe worked with Police Scotland and the relevant organisations involved this morning to support the return of a group of passengers who had travelled from Scrabster to Stromness. The health, safety and wellbeing of all passengers, crew and local communities is a priority for NorthLink Ferries and as such we continue to closely follow current guidance and enhanced COVID-19 protocols.”

Tesco confirmed they had been contacted by the police about a third party organisation who were travelling to its Kirkwall store to conduct an audit on the behalf of the company.

A Tesco spokesperson said: “The safety of our colleagues, customers and suppliers is our number one priority and we are following all Government guidance and taking the relevant precautions.”

Tesco stated that the company has clear processes in place to ensure all third parties comply with Scottish government guidance. In this instance, the number of people travelling together had been limited to enable distancing and internal screens were installed in the vehicle they were travelling in.

The company also stated that the team heading for the store were intending on undertaking an essential store audit to ensure Tesco continues to have availability of essential products in Orkney, adding that the audit would have been conducted overnight when the store is closed, to limit contact with colleagues and customers.

It went on to explain that while there are no Scottish Government travel restrictions between tiers for essential and work travel, Tesco have decided not to proceed with the store audit.

Tesco also stated that it has extensive measures in all stores to help keep everyone safe, including protective screens at every checkout, social distancing signage, face coverings and regular cleaning.

