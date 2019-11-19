Work to rule action suspended after ‘preliminary agreement’ reached

November 19, 2019 at 11:46 am

The long-running pay dispute between air traffic controllers and Highlands and Islands Airports Limited (HIAL) could be coming to end after an announcement that a “preliminary agreement” has been reached.

Prospect, the union which represents the controllers, says following negotiations, the agreement forms the basis of an offer which will be put to members.

As a result, the union will suspend the current work to rule action as of 5pm today (Tuesday, November 19).

Further talks are set to take place this week and a ballot will follow shortly afterwards.

HIAL managing director, Inglis Lyon, said: “We are pleased to advise that our talks to resolve the current air traffic control dispute have progressed and Prospect will put our revised offer to their membership.

“Following a further meeting this week to finalise the detail, Prospect will recommend the offer to their members.

“Prospect has confirmed it will lift the work to rule during the period whilst the offer is under consideration, which we welcome. The work to rule will cease at 5pm today (Tuesday, November 19) and a full service will be available to cover out of hours service provision.”

