Work planned for Old Scapa Road

November 12, 2019 at 5:16 pm

Orkney Islands Council is advising that — weather permitting — crews will again be on site tomorrow, Wednesday, at Old Scapa Road, carrying out preparatory work for resurfacing later in the week. This will include the junction with Glaitness Road.

According to the council, access will be down to one lane so there will be a traffic light system in place and possible delays.

By Friday, it is expected that the junction will close completely to enable the new surface to be laid and lined. OIC say that signposted diversions will be in place via Forelands Road and Sunnybank Road and that there should be through-access over the weekend (under traffic lights).

Next Monday and Tuesday, the full closures will likely be in place again as crews finish off the last of the resurfacing and lining.

The council would like to thank motorists for their patience and careful driving around crews.

