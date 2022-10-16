Woodwick Mill & Cottage, Evie
ADVERTORIAL: Offers over £895,000.
Woodwick Mill dates back to the 1800s and has been converted to an exceptionally high standard of self-catering holiday accommodation in a beautiful burnside setting. The current owners purchased the derelict Mill in 2005 and spent 5 years renovating the property along with the Dam which was repaired to supply renewable hydro energy to the site. The current Feed in Tariff is included in the sale which expires in 2035. There is approval to connect a hydro-electric generator with a 11kW capacity to the grid.
