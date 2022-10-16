  • Kirkwall
  • Kirkwall Airport
  • Stromness
  • North Ronaldsay
  • South Ronaldsay
×

Cruise Arrivals

×
Cookie Disclaimer
The Orcadian uses cookies and similar technologies on its website. By continuing your browsing after being presented with the cookie information you consent to such use.
The Orcadian uses cookies. By further browsing you concent to such use.
×
advertorial

Woodwick Mill & Cottage, Evie

woodwick-mill-evie (3)
woodwick-mill-evie (2)
woodwick-mill-evie (1)
woodwick-mill-evie (3)woodwick-mill-evie (2)woodwick-mill-evie (1)

ADVERTORIAL: Offers over £895,000.

Woodwick Mill dates back to the 1800s and has been converted to an exceptionally high standard of self-catering holiday accommodation in a beautiful burnside setting. The current owners purchased the derelict Mill in 2005 and spent 5 years renovating the property along with the Dam which was repaired to supply renewable hydro energy to the site. The current Feed in Tariff is included in the sale which expires in 2035. There is approval to connect a hydro-electric generator with a 11kW capacity to the grid.

Call us today on 01856 872216

www.dandhlaw.co.uk