Woman dies following road traffic collision

June 14, 2019 at 6:30 pm

Police Scotland can confirm a 23-year-old woman has died following a road traffic collision on the A964 between Kirkwall and Orphir.

She was Claire Anderson from the Orphir area.

The incident happened around 11.35am on Friday, June 14.

The collision involved a purple Ford Fiesta and a white BMW 2 series.

Claire was the driver and sole occupant of the Ford. Her next of kin are aware.

The male driver of the BMW did not suffer an serious injury.

Road Policing Sergeant Gus Murray said: “Our thoughts at this time are with Claire’s family and friends.

“We are working to establish the full circumstances and our investigation into the collision is ongoing and at an early stage.

“I would urge anyone who may have witnessed the collision or may have seen either vehicle prior to the incident to come forward as soon as possible.

“You can contact Police Scotland by calling 101, quoting incident 1395 of June 14.

“We would like to thank everyone affected by the road closure for their patience and understanding.”

The road remains closed due to the ongoing police investigation

