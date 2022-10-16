breaking news

Appeal for witnesses following fatal road crash near Finstown

October 16, 2022 at 5:37 pm

An 82 year-old woman has died following a fatal two-car road crash between Kirkwall and Finstown yesterday evening.

Police are now appealing for information regarding the incident which happened at around 6.40pm on Saturday, October 15, on the A965 at Cursiter, about a mile east of Finstown. Officers say it involved a red Land Rover Discovery and a black VW Golf.

Emergency services attended and an 82-year-old woman, the passenger in the Discovery, was taken to Balfour hospital with serious injuries. She was transferred to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary where she died today, Sunday, October 16.

The driver of the Discovery, a 79-year-old man, was taken to Balfour hospital and treated for minor injuries.

The driver of the Golf, a 26-year-old man, was also treated at the hospital for minor injuries.

The road was closed while collision investigation work was carried out and reopened around 3.30pm today.

Road Policing sergeant David Miller said: “Our thoughts are with the family of the woman who has died and our enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances relating to the crash.

“We are appealing to anyone who has information that could help with our enquiries to get in touch. In particular if you have dash-cam then please contact officers.”

Anyone who can help is asked to call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 2705 of Saturday, 15 October, 2022.

