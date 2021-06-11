Witnesses sought in suspected dangerous driving case

June 11, 2021 at 1:40 pm

Did you witness a vehicle driving in an unsafe manner between Kirkwall and Finstown on Tuesday evening?

If so, you may be able to help police officers who are hoping to gather further information on a suspected case of dangerous driving.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the incident, which is believer to have occurred between 4.35pm and 4.45pm, particularly those who might have dash cam footage.

According to officers, the driving manner of a silver Audi vehicle are of particular concern.

Anyone with any information and/or dash cam footage of note is requested to contact Kirkwall Police Station on 101 or crime stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting reference: NK515/21.

