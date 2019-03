Witnesses sought following guillotine theft

March 18, 2019 at 5:00 pm

Police are appealing for witnesses following the theft of a wheeled stone guillotine from the Grainshore Drive area of Kirkwall.

The theft is said to have occurred between 4pm on Saturday, March 16, and 8.30am on Sunday, March 17.

The item has a large blue metal frame with the words Hydra Cut 270F on the side.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Kirkwall Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

