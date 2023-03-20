  • Kirkwall
  • Kirkwall Airport
  • Stromness
  • North Ronaldsay
  • South Ronaldsay
×

Cruise Arrivals

×
Cookie Disclaimer
The Orcadian uses cookies and similar technologies on its website. By continuing your browsing after being presented with the cookie information you consent to such use.
The Orcadian uses cookies. By further browsing you concent to such use.
×
police report

Witness appeal after car heavily scratched

Police are appealing for witnesses to the vandalism of a vehicle that was parked on Cromwell Road, in Kirkwall, at the weekend.

The damage was caused to a black Lexus IS300, sometime between 8pm on Friday, March 17, and 1pm on Saturday, March 18.

The vehicle was heavily scratched on both the driver and passenger side, and the car bonnet.

Anyone who may have witnessed this, or has any knowledge that could assist is encouraged to call Police Scotland, or 101.