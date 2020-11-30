Winter payment boost for low-income families

November 30, 2020 at 10:16 am

The families of children who receive free school meals in Orkney are to receive a £100 direct payment as part of a £100million winter fund to assist low income households.

In addition, the Scottish Government will invest new funds to help people with fuel bills, to support those who are homeless and to prevent loneliness and isolation amongst older people this winter.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon says the £100 payment will be paid before Christmas and families will be able to use it on whatever will assist them through the winter.

Speaking at the SNP conference over the weekend, she warned that the COVID-19 crisis has laid down a challenge of “no longer accepting problems as inevitable or insoluble”—- such as deep-seated poverty and inequality.

Ms Sturgeon said: “We will shortly become the only part of the UK to give low income families an extra £10 per week for every child — initially for children up to age six and then for every child up to age 16.

“This has been described as a game-changer in the fight to end child poverty.

“The first payments will be made in February. But I know that for families struggling now, February is still a long way off.

“So I am announcing a £100 million package to bridge that gap, and help others struggling most with the impact of COVID over the winter months.

“It will include money to help people pay their fuel bills and make sure children don’t go hungry.

“It will offer additional help for the homeless, and fund an initiative to get older people online and connected.

“And, most importantly of all, it will provide a cash grant of £100 for every family with children in receipt of free school meals.

“The money will be paid before Christmas and families can use it for whatever will help them through the winter. That could be food, new shoes or a winter coat for the kids.

“Families will know best what they need. That’s not for government to decide.

“Initiatives like this are not just about providing practical help to those who need it most — they are an expression of our values and of the kind of country we are seeking to build.”

Share this:

Tweet

