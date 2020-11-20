Winter hours introduced at Aikerness public loos

November 20, 2020 at 10:00 am

Beach combers in Evie are being advised that the public toilet at Aikerness Beach is now operating shorter opening hours, 12-4pm, daily.

According to Orkney Islands Council, this is due to a combination of strict COVID-19 requirements for regular cleaning of all the OIC’s public toilets, and the lack of electricity supply or lighting at the toilet which means the toilet cannot be reasonably cleaned outside daylight hours.

An interactive map showing public toilets that are currently open is available on www.orkney.com/map/public-toilets

