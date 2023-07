featured news

Windows broken on Willow Road

July 11, 2023 at 2:53 pm

Police are investigating the damage of two windows at a property on Willow Road, Kirkwall.

The windows are believed to have been damaged between Sunday, July 2, and and Tuesday, July 4.

Witnesses have seen a group of males hanging around the property during that time, officers say.

Police are particularly keen to hear from residents on The Keelies and Willow Road who have doorbell video footage or private CCTV footage that might help.

