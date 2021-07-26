Window damaged in the ‘Hope

July 26, 2021 at 4:47 pm

The window of a St Margaret’s Hope shop was damaged, last week, and police are on the hunt for information which might identify the culprit.

According to police, the window at B. Doull & Son was damaged between 8.20pm on Thursday, and 8am on Friday, last week.

One of the windows has subsequently been cracked across the majority of the glass pane.

Police are appealing for anyone who may have been in the area at the time of the incident to come forward and provide information.

You can contact 101, quoting reference PS-20210723-0873 or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800555111.

Share this:

Tweet

