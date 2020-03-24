Wind farm meeting postponed

A public consultation event, which had been planned for this Thursday for Orkney’s Community Wind Farm Project has been postponed.

Due to the current situation with COVID-19, Orkney Islands Council has confirmed that the public event in Hoy to discuss the proposals will not be going ahead.

A spokeswoman from OIC Strategic Projects team said: “We are currently investigating an alternative plan for consulting with the public on this important project and details will be released in due course.”

Any queries on the project should be directed to project officer, Kirsty Groundwater, by email on kirsty.groundwater@orkney.gov. uk.

