Wind developers deliver science teaching boost

January 29, 2023 at 2:08 pm

Orkney school pupils will be among those to benefit from a £900,000 boost for scientific teaching.

Primary school children across the north of Scotland will enjoy enhanced lessons thanks to an expansion of UHI’s STEM outreach programme, funded by four offshore wind project developers. The initiative aims to promote careers in science, technology, engineering and maths (STEM).

The programme has been made possible thanks to £900,000 of funding led by the West of Orkney Windfarm, a joint venture comprising Corio Generation, TotalEnergies and RIDG; alongside Floating Energy Allyance and their Buchan Offshore Wind project, Thistle Wind Partners; and Ossian, a joint venture project led by SSER, Marubeni and Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners.

