Win A Westray Break + Vouchers
COMPETITION:
- Ferry tickets for two people and a car courtesy of The Orcadian
- A two-night B&B stay for two people at the Pierowall Hotel
- £50 Hume Sweet Hume voucher
HOW TO ENTER: All you have to do is collect three tokens, exclusively available in The Orcadian.
Token 1 is already printed on the Prize Draw Form in this week’s paper. Look out next week and the week after for the second and third tokens. Send completed form to: Westray Competition, The Orcadian, Hell’s Half Acre, Hatston, Kirkwall, Orkney, KW15 1GJ.
Closing date: 10am on Tuesday, July 13, 2021