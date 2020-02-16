Win A Free Stay In The Heart Of Aberdeen

February 16, 2020 at 3:00 pm

COMPETITION: Win a free stay in the heart of Aberdeen.

The Orcadian has teamed up with Aberdeen’s iconic Station Hotel, to offer one lucky reader the chance to win a stay in the heart of the Granite City.

The winner will enjoy two nights’ dinner, bed and breakfast for two people, plus a bottle of wine (subject to availability, terms and conditions apply).

The Station Hotel celebrated its 125th anniversary last year, and announced that ongoing investment has exceeded £5 million. It is one of Aberdeen’s best-known venues, located in the city centre and surrounded by excellent bars, restaurants and shopping.

To find out more, call 01224 587214 or visit stationhotelaberdeen.com.

Share this:

Tweet

