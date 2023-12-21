featured news

Widespread disruption as 95mph gust recorded

December 21, 2023 at 9:04 am

Strong winds this Thursday have brought with them widespread transport disruption across Orkney, with reports of a 95mph gust shared by regional weather-watchers.

The recording from Sandy Hill in South Ronaldsay has been shared this morning by Highlands and Islands weather.

Stagecoach has confirmed the suspension of all bus services for the time being, including school services. Meanwhile, the Churchill Barriers are being monitored in case a closure is required.

Ferry services both internal and external are facing disruption.

Pentland Ferries has cancelled all its Thursday sailings, placing Friday’s under review. Meanwhile, NorthLink has pulled its Pentland Firth sailings, and is forecasting delays on its Aberdeen route.

Orkney Ferries has confirmed widespread cancellations across its routes.

SSEN is reporting a power cut in Deerness affecting approximately 14 premises. A further update is due from engineers on when electricity will be restored.

For the latest information on travel, consult your transport provider.

Share this:

Tweet

