Whit’s on this weekend?
There’s plenty to see and do in Orkney, this weekend! Let’s take a peek…
Kirkwall Panto
Panto season is still keeping up festive spirits, with Palace Players due to conclude its run of Sleeping Beauty on Saturday evening.
WASPS Open DayDecember 14, 2019 11:00 am - 3:30 pm
WASPS Stromness Studios will be hosting a festive open day, this Saturday, from 11am until 3.30pm, with an exhibition and family printing workshops.
Skaill House ExhibitionDecember 14, 2019
There will be a Vintage Fayre and Exhibition on at Skaill House in Sandwick, this weekend.
The event will run on Saturday and Sunday from 10am until 4pm, with proceeds going to British Red Cross in Orkney.
Bookshop EventsDecember 14, 2019
The Orcadian Bookshop in Kirkwall will be hosting two special author events, this weekend.
On Saturday, Raymond Besant will be signing copies of his new Naturally Orkney book, 2-3pm.
On Sunday, Alicen Geddes — author of Teapot Teasel — will be hosting a storytelling session, 2-3pm
Live MusicDecember 14, 2019
There will be Carols by Candlelight at Kirkwall Baptist Church, this Sunday, at 6.15pm.
On Saturday evening, the St Ola Hotel will be hosting entertainment from musicians Mitch and Rob.