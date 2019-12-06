Whit’s on this weekend?

There’s plenty to see and do in Orkney, this weekend! (Oh yes there is!) Let’s take a peek…

Pantos Galore!

Audiences are spoilt for choice, this weekend, when it comes to taking in a good old fashioned pantomime.

There will be productions staged in Kirkwall, Stromness, Hoy and Westray over the next few days — oh, yes there will!

Westray Drama Club are proud to present Jock and the Beanstalk at the Westray Community Hall, for afternoon and evening performances on Saturday, December 7.

Stromness Drama Club began its run of Smut’s Saga on Thursday, and will be performing for audiences at the Stromness Town Hall until Saturday.

Hoy and Walls Entertainment Group will be presenting The Mysterious Matter of the Medieval Monk’s Manuscript at the Gable End Theatre, this Friday and Saturday.

Finally, Palace Players will begin a week-long run of Sleeping at the Orkney Theatre, Kirkwall, this Saturday.