Whit’s on this weekend?

November 29, 2019 at 3:18 pm

There’s plenty to see and do in Orkney, this weekend! Let’s take a peek…

Tree Lightings Trees will begin lighting up across the county over the next few weeks. Here are some of the ones happening this weekend: St Margaret’s Hope — Friday, November 29, at 6.30pm in the Cromarty Square

Kirkwall — Saturday, November 30, at 4.30pm in Broad Street

Westray — Saturday, November 30, at 7pm in the Community Garden, Kalisgarth Care Centre

Orphir — Sunday, 1 December, at 4pm at the Orphir Community School

Christmas Coffee Morning 10:30 am If you’re looking for something to do on Saturday morning, there will be a Christmas Coffee Morning at the Peedie Kirk. Starting at 10.30am there will not only be hot drinks, but a sales table, bottle stall, baking and a raffle. Admission is £2.50.

A Christmas Craft Fair 11:00 am - 4:00 pm If you’re feeling festive then why not head along to the Christmas Canter Craft Fair and Trotting Table-Top Sale happening at the Indoor Riding Centre, Kirkwall. Running from 11am to 4pm there’s plenty going on to keep yourself and the family occupied. With plenty on sale, arts and crafts, a raffle, face painting, a bouncy castle and even a Santa’s Grotto — it’s sure to be a treat.

Book Signing 10:30 am - 11:30 am Angus Konstam will be in the Orcadian Bookshop this Saturday signing copies of his latest book — Hunt the Bismarck: The pursuit of Germany’s most famous battleship. To get your copy signed head along between 10.30am and 11.30am.

St Andrew's Fair Saturday 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm Scotland’s second nationwide Fair Saturday is returning to Stromness this St Andrew’s Day, November 30, with an exhibition in the Northlight Gallery. HMS Pheasant 1917: Who were the lost men and boys? will be one of over 120 events happening across Scotland promoting fairness and sharing, as well as fundraising for social causes. The exhibition will be telling the tragic story of HMS Pheasant and her crew — a ship which sank in the early hours of March 1, 1917, after striking a mine off Rora Head, Hoy, taking with her the lives of all her 89 crew members. To honour their memory, the exhibition will feature research conducted by Fiona Grahame, editor of The Orkney News, and creative work by the Stromness Writing Group inspired by the story. The exhibition will also be collecting donations throughout its run for local charity, Orkney Rape and Sexual Assault Service.

Kirkwall's Festive Day Out 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm If you’re yet to start your Christmas shopping, then you might want to head to Kirkwall this weekend. Kirkwall BID will be kicking off the festive season this Sunday, December 1, with their annual Festive Day Out. With over 80 peedie Christmas trees on display, plenty of promotions and treats inside the town’s shops, it’s sure to get you into the festive spirit. There will even be a performance from Orkney Rocks! choir at 2pm in The Sound Archive.

