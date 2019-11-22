Whit’s on this weekend?

November 22, 2019 at 3:19 pm

There’s plenty to see and do in Orkney, this weekend! Let’s take a peek…

Bingo! 7:30 am Fancy a game of bingo this weekend? There will be a prize bingo tonight in the Stenness Community Hall, with supper and a raffle to boot. All proceeds from the night will be going towards the Stromness Royal British Legion Pipe Band’s trip to Canada next year, as part of their 40th anniversary celebrations. Doors open at 6.45pm, for a 7.30pm start.

Grab a bargain at a jumble sale 10:30 am If you fancy a good rummage for some bargains, why not pop along to the jumble sale happening at the Peedie Kirk, Kirkwall, this Saturday. Kicking off at 10.30am, it promises to have plenty of clothes, books, and bric-a-brac to browse through.

Latest instalment of crime series launches 11:00 am Sins of the Fathers, the third instalment of local author Les Cowan’s crime series, will be launching this Saturday with a reading and signing at the Orkney Library and Archive, Kirkwall. Fans of the David Hidalgo series can meet the author in the MacGillivray room of the library at 11am.

Historical talk 2:30 pm - 3:30 pm Fiona Grahame will be at the Orkney Library & Archives, Kirkwall, this Saturday giving a talk entitled HMS Pheasant 1917. If you fancy the sound of it, she’ll be presenting her talk from 2.30-3.30pm in the MacGillivray Room of the library.

Plenty of live music If you fancy a good dance this weekend, there plenty of live music to boogie on down to. Graig Rendall and Friends will be playing in the back bar of the St Ola Hotel, Kirkwall, from 9pm this Saturday. Meanwhile, the Kirkwall branch of the Royal British Legion will be hosting a dance to the Braelanders at 9.30pm, Saturday. Visitors are welcome and entry cost £7.

