Whit’s on this weekend?

November 8, 2019 at 3:29 pm

There’s plenty to see and do in Orkney, this weekend! Let’s take a peep…

Kirkwall Bonfire Saturday night will see Kirkwall celebrate its belated Bonfire Night, after the event was postponed due to weather conditions. Kirkwall City Pipe Band is also due to begin playing at 7pm, at the Peedie Sea before the fireworks are sent skywards at approximately 7.15pm.

Remembrance Day Gatherings of remembrance are due to take place throughout the county, this Sunday, to commemorate the fallen in conflicts. The annual Remembrance Day Parade will be taking place on Sunday morning between the Royal British Legion and Broad Street.

Sooth Isles Craft Fair This weekend will bring the sixth Sooth Isles Craft Fair to St Margaret’s Hope. The event provides an opportunity for local artists to showcase their talent and skills, to meet other like-minded people who share their love for arts and crafts, and to give folk the opportunity to browse through top quality, locally handmade products. There will be a variety of stalls at the fair, which is due to take place at the Cromarty Hall on Saturday and Sunday afternoon. This includes Susan Walls Ceramics, glass artist Carrie Paxton, and felt paintings and textile accessories by Iulia Viorela Fisher — plus much more! The weekend event will also be a good chance for a catch-up and a blether, as both the café and second-hand book shop at the hall will be open. There are also raffle prizes to be won, donated by the artists taking part in the fair.

Johnny Bremner 9:30 pm If you fancy a boogie, you can dance to Johnny Bremner at Kirkwall Royal British Legion, this Saturday evening from 9.30pm.

Coffee Morning A coffee morning in aid of Dial-a-Bus will take place at The Hub, King Street Halls, Kirkwall, this Saturday. There will be the usual stalls and raffles from 10am until 11.30am.

