Whit’s on this weekend?

There’s plenty to see and do in Orkney this weekend! Let’s take a peep…

Orktoberfest

Vikings, music, beer — it’s all happening in Stromness this weekend, as the town is set to celebrate its own Orcadian version of Octoberfest.

Orktoberfest will bring a more Norse feel to the traditional German ale festival.

“It’s Octoberfest with a bit of a difference, so we’re going for a more Scandic feel, rather than Germanic,” explained organiser Gareth Crichton, of the Royal Hotel and Ferry Inn.

“So we’ve turned it into a Viking event! It’s partly to time in with the visit of the South Mainland Up Helly Aa Squad from Shetland. They’ve been coming to us for the last three years as part of their team-building — not in suits, but just having a bit of fun and taking their music with them.

“This year, their jarl, Liam Mullay will be the guizer jarl, so we said we would have them back again — but this time suited and booted! So we’ve created a bit of an event around them.

“We were also conscious that there was no longer a beer festival running in Orkney. There’s gin and there is wine, but there has not been a beer festival for a number of years — and that used to be quite a good weekend in Stromness.

“Again, folk had been at us to try and get that off the ground, so we though there was an opportunity to combine activities. So there will be that Octoberfest beerhall feel, along with a wee taste of Up Helly Aa.”

With hopes of attracting folk from across the county, Orktoberfest will bring together a set of events involving beer, music and a traditional jarl squad parade — lit by torches.

Orktoberfest will see Royal Hotel transformed into a beer hall, with a spectacular range of local, regional and international cask, keg and bottled beers available.

On Friday, there will be a ticketed Viking banquet — with traditional meats and ales, followed by live music in the evening from Bad Apple.

On Saturday, there will be a virtual tour of Swannay Brewery on the big screen, and a chance to see a jarl squad display galley, followed by the main event of the festival — a fiery procession and bonfire, with the South Mainland Jarl Squad and Stromness Royal British Legion Pipe Band.

Beginning at 5pm at the Pierhead, the parade will march along to the South End, and at 6pm a bonfire, courtesy of Chris Thomas of Stenigar, will be lit on the shore at Ness. Gareth hopes folk attending this event will take the opportunity to light a torch for charity. Traditional torches are available to purchase from the Ferry Inn, with proceeds going to CLAN Cancer Support.

Saturday night will finish with music from The Cartel at the beer hall.

Orktoberfest concludes on the Sunday, beginning with the first annual Orkney Arm-Wrestling Championship, supported by Strength 101, beginning at 1pm. The evening will bring a BBQ on the terrace, and a final traditional music session.

To find out more about the event, keep an eye on the Royal Hotel’s Facebook page. Charity torches can be purchased by donating £10 on www.justgiving.com/ fundraising/torchlightwalkstromness and can be collected from the Ferry Inn on Saturday, October 26, at 4pm.