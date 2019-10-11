Whit’s on this weekend?

There’s plenty to see and do in Orkney, this weekend! Let’s take a peep…

Fit as a Fiddle 7:00 pm

In summer 2018, Robin Barr set off to climb seven hills in Orkney, composing seven new Scots fiddle tunes to play at each summit along the way.

He was accompanied by seven well-kent Orcadians, including Elaine Grieve, Leslie Burgher, Brian Cromarty and Erlend Brown.

Now Orcadians can follow Robin’s adventures this Sunday, October 13, at 7pm, in a show first heard at this year’s Orkney Folk Festival last May, then across venues in Central Scotland.

The event at St Magnus Kirk, Birsay, is an entertaiment not to be missed, with photographs, live fiddle music and stories of his journeys across the county. Robin’s fiddle tunes, all based on The Hymn to St Magnus, rang out in a secret cave beneath Costa Head, at a Viking castle in Wyre, on Brinkie’s Brae at midsummer and across other Orkney landscapes.

Robin’s fundraising for Music in Hospitals and Care, for over 40 years, came to a climax last month, when he became winner of ScottishPower Foundation’s (All-UK) Charity Champion 2019 at a ceremony in Glasgow.

Just 24 hours earlier, Robin had been in Kalisgarth in Westray, entertaining residents there, to complete the seven Orkney Care Centre visits he had pledged to make following his Fit as a Fiddle challenge.