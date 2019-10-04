Whit’s on this weekend?

There’s plenty to see and do in Orkney, this weekend! Let’s take a look…

ABBA Party Night

History is repeating itself as ABBA Party Night returns to Kirkwall this weekend, for another night packed full of hits made famous by the Swedish superstars.

The band behind the event, The 1974 ABBA Tribute Show, are delighted to be performing in the county again, after a successful show in 2018.

“Last year was the show’s first time performing in Orkney at the Picky Centre, and was fantastic; the atmosphere was amazing in the hall,” said the band, who will be returning to the Pickaquoy Centre for a show this Saturday, October 5.

“1,200 ABBA fans came along to the show (many in fancy dress); the whole crowd were singing and dancing from the very first song.

“The Orcadians really know how to party — don’t miss this fantastic show featuring the unforgettable Agnetha, Frida, Benny and Bjorn.”

These not-so-Swedish superstars previously fronted BJÖRN AGAIN for over a decade. They have been delighting audiences around the world for the last 16 years, performing ABBA’s wonderful music in their own fun and unique style.

The show is renowned for its musical excellence and authentic voices, along with great performances on stage. They have even met three of the original ABBA members — Agnetha, Benny and Bjorn — and have worked with bands and artists such as The Stereophonics, Sir Tom Jones and Blur.

To find out more, visit

www.pickaquoy.co.uk